Watertown Police: Man accused of sexually assaulting child found in Texas

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a child in South Dakota.

On January 14, 2020, the Watertown Police Department performed a welfare check in the southwest part of town. Officers arrived and found the caregiver, Roberto Carlos Alvarez, had taken off before police arrived.

WPD discovered Alvarez left Watertown. Police learned Alvarez had ties in the Fargo, North Dakota, and Texas areas. According to an email, officers believed Alvarez was going to be attempting to travel across the southern border into Mexico.

The Watertown Police Department sought assistance from several Federal, State and Local agencies because of the severity of the crime and due to the multiple regions where Alvarez had connections.

On the morning of March 5, after several weeks of hiding, Alvarez was located in a shack in Liberty County, Texas.

Alvarez is currently held on a $250,000 cash only arrest warrant in a Liberty County Texas detention facility.

He is awaiting transport back to Codington County.