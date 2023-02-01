WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Watertown Police are asking for the public’s help in solving several recent burglaries.
The first happened at Smokes 4 Less overnight on January 23. The people involved broke a window to get into the business.
Several items worth around $1200 dollars were stolen.
Then overnight on January 26, two suspects got into America’s Pure CBD by breaking a window.
Several items worth around $10,000 were taken.
If you have any information about the burglaries, you are asked to call the Watertown Police Department.