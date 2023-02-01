WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Watertown Police are asking for the public’s help in solving several recent burglaries.

The first happened at Smokes 4 Less overnight on January 23. The people involved broke a window to get into the business.

Several items worth around $1200 dollars were stolen.

Photo courtesy Watertown Police Department.

Photo courtesy Watertown Police Department.

Photo courtesy Watertown Police Department.

Photo courtesy Watertown Police Department.

Then overnight on January 26, two suspects got into America’s Pure CBD by breaking a window.

Several items worth around $10,000 were taken.

If you have any information about the burglaries, you are asked to call the Watertown Police Department.