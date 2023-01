SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although no foul play is suspected, Watertown Police said they are investigating a man found dead on January 1.

The man was found dead outside of his residence in northeast Watertown, police said in a news release. The call was reported at 9:15 a.m.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the death. Victim information is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification and further investigation.