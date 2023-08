WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Watertown are asking for the public’s help in solving recent vandalism in the city.

Authorities say many of the incidents consist of the same type of graffiti.

Police shared pictures of the damage found to properties around town.

Photo from the Watertown Police Department.

They also shared images of the person or people involved. Police add that they are offering a reward for their arrest.

If you have any information. You are asked to call 605-882-5238.