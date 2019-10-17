Watertown Police: assault on officer was racially-motivated

WATERTOWN, SD (KELO) — A drug bust has led to child abuse charges against a couple in Watertown. Police arrested 48-year-old Adam Remington and 27-year-old Sara Widger following a domestic assault call Wednesday night at their apartment near downtown Watertown.

Police say Remington also hit an officer in what they’re calling a racially-motivated assault.

Both Remington and Widger are facing several charges from drugs, to assault, to abuse of a minor, involving their 4-month old child. Police say Remington even threatened to kill an officer.

Neighbors say they were surprised to see police swarm the apartment of Adam Remington and Sara Widger.

“There were some cop cars parked right out here, there were three of them and another one that pulled up over there. There was an officer standing over here, waiting, they were talking to the neighbors trying to figure out what was going on,” neighbor Megan Phelps said.

Police say Remington and Widger were both drunk at the time. As officers investigated the domestic assault call, police say they smelled marijuana coming from the apartment. But drugs weren’t all that turned up.

“There were some adult marijuana plants and some smaller plants were growing. The officers found a loaded shotgun along with cash inside the apartment, as well,” Detective Sgt. Chad Stahl of the Watertown Police Dept. said.

Police say Remington became violent during his arrest, punching an officer in the face. Investigators say the officer was not seriously hurt.

“It was racially-motivated based on the fact that it was a Hispanic officer and the gentleman is not from our area. He said he’s from Arizona and he made some pretty vulgar comments toward our officer,” Stahl said.

The couple’s 4-month old child, who was there as everything unfolded, is now in the protective custody of the state.

“It’s just terrible, you have kids around, you shouldn’t be doing those kinds of bad things, especially having a loaded gun, that’s not right, not around kids, drugs and all that stuff,” Phelps said.

We also spoke with a woman who lives in the same apartment building as the suspects. She declined to go on camera, but said Remington was always friendly toward her whenever they met.

Both Remington and Widger are being held in the Codington County Jail.