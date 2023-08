WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The Watertown Police Department (WPD) is investigating a grand theft from a local business.

The police department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) in these photos.

Watertown grand theft suspect

Watertown grand theft suspect







They are offering a reward for the arrest of the suspect(s). If anyone has information or can identify these individuals, contact the WPD at 605-882-5238.

The name of the business where the theft occurred was unavailable.