WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A Watertown Police Department vehicle was part of a three-vehicle crash on Monday, April 17.

The crash occurred at 3:47 p.m. in the 2600 block of 9th Avenue SE. The patrol vehicle was driving eastbound on 9th Ave SE to assist with a separate crash investigation.

A first vehicle pulled out striking a second westbound vehicle on 9th Ave. SE, resulting in the second vehicle to lose control, cross the center median, and crash into the third vehicle, which was a patrol car.

The damage to the patrol car disabled the vehicle. It is unknown if any injuries occurred. The SDHP is investigating the collision.