SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Watertown and Codington county officials along with residents are preparing for flooding from area lakes and the Big Sioux River.

According to the City of Watertown, as of Wednesday afternoon the 600 block of 31st Street SE was currently underwater. 10th Ave. NW between 9th Street NW and 7th Street NW was also closed because of flooding. Motorists should not drive around barricades or attempt to drive through water-covered roads.

Water levels are projected to crest overnight. Watertown officials will be monitoring the levels throughout the night. Water is expected to be in city streets. Officials will be pumping water from the affected areas and road closures are possible.

Water levels on Lake Kampeska are also being monitored. The lake ice is still intact and if water levels rise, the ice could cause damage to structures and shorelines. As of Wednesday morning the Lake Kampeska was 4.6″ above full and nearby Pelican Lake was 25 inches above full. The Big Sioux River was above minor flood stage and expected to be a moderate flood stage.

Residents should be aware that water levels can change quickly at any time. Those using sump pumps are advised not to discharge excess water into sewer systems as they can be inundated under these conditions, causing further problems.



Free sandbags are available at the Codington County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Emergency Management located at 119 South Maple Street in Watertown.

Sand will also be available at Sailboat Landing at the 220 block of North Lake Drive

Watch the City of Watertown website and Watertown Facebook page for updates.