WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A Watertown man has been sentenced to 30 years on kidnapping charges, according to the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

25-year-old Deven Burgher was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to kidnapping charges involving two different victims. Burgher also pled guilty to two counts of being a habitual offender.

He was sentenced to 25 years on each kidnapping count with 10 years suspended on each count. The kidnappings occurred on January 26, 2023 and May 19, 2023 in Codington County. The second kidnapping occurred when Burgher was out of jail on bond for the first kidnapping.

“Thank you to the investigators and attorneys who helped bring resolution to this case,” said Attorney General Jackley. “These two victims were victims of domestic assault, and we thank them for their courage in coming forward.”