Watertown man killed in motorcycle-vehicle crash south of Sturgis

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO crash generic

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed Friday afternoon in a motorcycle vehicle crash south of Sturgis has been identified.

South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was driving southbound on Vanocker Canyon Road when it went into the northbound lane to pass a group of motorcycles. The pickup collided with a 2018 Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle that was traveling north.

Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were thrown off the vehicle. The driver, 70-year-old Theodore Moe, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 71-year-old Kay Moe, received serious non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was wearing a helmet. The driver was not.

Charges are pending against the driver of the pickup.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 