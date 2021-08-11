Watertown man killed in motorcycle-vehicle crash south of Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed Friday afternoon in a motorcycle vehicle crash south of Sturgis has been identified.

South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was driving southbound on Vanocker Canyon Road when it went into the northbound lane to pass a group of motorcycles. The pickup collided with a 2018 Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle that was traveling north.

Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were thrown off the vehicle. The driver, 70-year-old Theodore Moe, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 71-year-old Kay Moe, received serious non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was wearing a helmet. The driver was not.

Charges are pending against the driver of the pickup.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.