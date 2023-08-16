FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — A Watertown, South Dakota, native has been charged with murder in North Dakota for the death of his wife.

31-year-old Spencer Moen is also charged with Contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

He was arrested last week at his home in West Fargo after police found a woman’s body.

Court documents say Moen told officers that his wife, Sonja, fell asleep in the bathtub, and was unresponsive and cold to the touch when he woke up. After taking the kids to daycare, he called 911.

Moen told police that he and his wife had gotten into a fight the night before.

He told investigators that Sonja fell on some steps in the garage, causing bruising on her face.

Court papers say Moen also admitted to police he punched his wife in the face.

An autopsy determined that she died from blunt force trauma to her head — she has had at least one fractured rib.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family of Sonja Moen. They say donations will be used for funeral and legal expenses, and caring for Sonja’s children.