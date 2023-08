WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A 62-year-old was arrested on Friday, August 11 for 1st Degree rape and aggravated incest.

James Kaska of Watertown, was arrested after an ongoing rape investigation, according to the Watertown Police Department.

Kaska is currently a registered sex offender. He is being held at the Codington County Detention Center with bond pending.