Watertown man arrested for possession of a firearm with altered serial number

A Watertown man is behind bars in Sioux Falls in connection with reports of gunshots Monday morning.

Authorities say there was some kind of dispute happening at 13th Street and Summit Avenue in central Sioux Falls.

Police say 24-year-old Cody Jones was seen carrying a shotgun, but handed the firearm to someone else. That’s when witnesses say they heard gunfire. No one was injured.

“Once they kind of sorted everything out, eventually they found the shotgun and found the serial number on the shotgun had been altered and they found the guy that carried it out of the house,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Officers arrested Jones for possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. Investigators have not charged anyone for the actual shooting yet.