CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — A Watertown man is behind bars after an incident at a Clear Lake hotel earlier this week.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday

Authorities say a man wanted in Codington County was reported to be staying at America’s Inn and Suites in Clear Lake.

Officials tried to contact the man, but he made threats towards law enforcement and would not open the door. He later opened the door and surrendered.

41-year-old Anthony Baker is facing a list of charges. In Codington County, he’s charged with distribution of meth, aggravated assault, and grand theft among others.

In Deuel County, he’s facing multiple drug charges and resisting arrest.