Watertown hospital victim of cybersecurity breach

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
prairie-lakes_363517530621

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Prairie Lakes Healthcare System in Watertown was hacked last month, but hospital officials say the third-party infiltration of its computer network was minor and there is no evidence that there was any unauthorized access to the personal or health information of patients.

Prairie Lakes says the network disruption didn’t interrupt hospital operations and that it has hired a cybersecurity firm to conduct an investigation and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

The hospital also alerted federal authorities and says if it discovers that any patient information has been compromised, it will notify those affected. Prairie Lakes says its IT systems are all back online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 