Watertown hospital victim of cybersecurity breach

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Prairie Lakes Healthcare System in Watertown was hacked last month, but hospital officials say the third-party infiltration of its computer network was minor and there is no evidence that there was any unauthorized access to the personal or health information of patients.

Prairie Lakes says the network disruption didn’t interrupt hospital operations and that it has hired a cybersecurity firm to conduct an investigation and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

The hospital also alerted federal authorities and says if it discovers that any patient information has been compromised, it will notify those affected. Prairie Lakes says its IT systems are all back online.