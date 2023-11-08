WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A charred shell is what remains after flames tore through a Watertown home just after midnight on Wednesday.

“The house was fully engulfed. Flames coming out of first-floor windows and second-floor windows,” says Assistant Fire Chief Scott Jongbloed.

Neighbors say they woke up in the middle of the night when they heard a loud noise down the street.

“I woke up at 12:45 this morning, and I heard a bunch of popping and I thought it was like guns going off. And then I seen the red lights down there and fire trucks and guys running with hoses,” says neighbor Jim Miller.

Inside, there was one adult. There were also three children, ages 13, 7, and 5. They were able to get out but still suffered burns.

“And then I saw the dad of a family come walking with a couple little kids. It was pretty sad, to see that dad is with hands are all burnt up. And he was groaning and he was in pain and a little girl’s face was all burnt up and black,” says Miller.

According to a GoFundMe account, started by a family member, the two youngest victims are now at a burn unit in St. Paul because their wounds are so severe.

People are rallying around the family to help raise money for medical expenses and to replace everything that was lost.

“People are kicking in and our prayers are with them all. Thank you, guys. Thank you, firefighters,” says Miller.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

