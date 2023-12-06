WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — When EMS is dispatched to an emergency during a snowstorm, getting through snow-blocked roadways or around cars left in the street can slow or hamper EMS response time.

The City of Watertown has expanded their emergency snow route to allow EMS and motorists to navigate through the city more safely and efficiently.

These specific roadways will be cleared of snow and ice prior to others in the city.

When a snow emergency has been declared in Watertown or if two inches or more of snow has fallen, parking will not be allowed on these roads. Violators are subject to tickets and/or their vehicle could be towed at the owner’s expense.

To inform the public on these changes, additional signage has been installed along these roadways. You can also receive text or email messages regarding snow/ice removal by signing up at: City of Watertown or contact the Watertown Street Division at 605-882-6207.