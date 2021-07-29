Watertown event cancelled due to smoke in air

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Smoke from Canadian wildfires is blanketing parts of South Dakota Thursday morning.

The wind switch to the north overnight brought the smoke to the area, and the north wind has mixed it down to the ground where we can smell it. It’s creating hazy skies and raising health concerns.

Air quality in Watertown was rated as very poor Thursday morning, as measured by the EPA’s NowCast AQI.

It’s prompted organizers of the Thursday Night Live event to cancel for this week.

Under these conditions, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should all avoid physical activities outdoors.

Everyone else should avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep outdoor activities short and consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling.