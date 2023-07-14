PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A former child care provider has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Amanda Walder, of Watertown, pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the 2021 death of 17-month-old Liam Koistinen, according to Attorney General Mary Jackley.

Walder was sentenced Friday in Codington County Court. She pled guilty to the manslaughter charge as part of a plea agreement. She pled guilty to killing the child in a moment of passion but did so in a cruel and unusual manner. She was ordered to pay $13,164 in restitution to the family and $1,339 to Codington County.

In July 2021, Walder was watching the toddler at her in-home day care center. Watertown police were called to a report of an unconscious child at the home. After an investigation, it was revealed that the child was assaulted and died of traumatic brain injury.

This is one of six current child homicide cases being investigated by the AG’s office. All victims were three years or younger.

“The victims were either injured by a parent, another family member or someone entrusted to care for children,” said Attorney General Jackley. “If anyone suspects a child has been abused, they should immediately call local law enforcement.”