Watertown cold case: ‘We need this closure’

Deb Tarnowski and her sister Pam Dunn made countless memories together, some at a Watertown park when the two were teens.

“We used to come here just for peace and just to hang out and be kids again,” Pam Dunn’s Sister Deb Tarnowski said.

But Deb’s time with her best friend would eventually be cut short.

38-year-old Pam Dunn disappeared in December of 2001.

“It’s been the worst nightmare because with knowing you can put it to rest. For 19 years it’s been not knowing. Is she here? Is she there?” Tarnowski said.

New developments in connection to the case could answer the questions that have been running through Deb’s mind for nearly two decades.

On Wednesday, crews excavated a well at an abandoned farm in Deuel County.

Many of the remains that were discovered were animal.

However, the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says some are in question, and they’ll be analyzed to find out if they belonged to a human or not.

While Deb has been waiting for this moment for a long time, the news is leaving her feeling torn.

“I’m hoping just for closure, but then there’s part of me saying ‘No, you know, hopefully something else will be found,’ but at least I’ve got to think of reality and say ‘Hey, we need this closure,'” Tarnowski said.

And she says her sister and best friend needs closure, too.

“It’s my life’s mission to find answers and find what happened to her,” Tarnowski said.

Three years ago, authorities searched the same well with a vacuum truck and found human hair, but it was too degraded for DNA typing.

In 2006, a jury found Dunn’s ex-boyfriend David Asmussen guilty of kidnapping.

He’s serving a life sentence for the crime.