Watertown, Clark police searching for vandals

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in northeastern KELOLAND are asking for your help in tracking down some vandals.

Watertown police say vandals targeted vehicles in the Northeast part of town over the weekend. They threw rocks or bricks through the windows. The estimated damage is over $3,000.

Watertown police aren’t the only ones looking for vandals. Just about half an hour west, officials in Clark are trying to find spray paint vandals.

Officials say both vehicles and buildings were hit sometime between Friday and Sunday. If you have information on either of the crimes, you’re asked to contact authorities.

Both police departments say there could be a reward for those who help officials make an arrest.

