WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Watertown are seeking help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

The Watertown Police Department said Jason Mohr was last seen at 2 p.m. Wednesday near the Redlin Center on East Highway 212 wearing a maroon shirt and blue shorts.

Mohr is listed at 6-feet tall with short curly blonde hair.

WPD is asking people southeast of Watertown to check properties, including sheds and outbuildings.

Contact authorities at (605) 882-6210 with any information.