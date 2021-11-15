Watertown authorities investigating multiple burglaries

WATERTOWN S.D. (KELO) — Police in Watertown are investigating a string of burglaries that happened early Sunday morning.

Authorities say multiple people broke into Cattleman’s Casino and stole cash. El Tapatio was broken into and had alcohol stolen. Another burglary was attempted at Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits.

Watertown police say roughly $350 in alcohol was taken, along with $156 in cash, and roughly $1,500 in damage was caused.

The vehicle used in the burglaries was a black 2008 GMC Yukon. Police say they believe the vehicle was stolen in Watertown.

The Watertown Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects or providing any information about the burglaries. You’re asked to call 605-882-5238 if you have any information on the burglaries.