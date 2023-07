WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Watertown are asking for the public’s help to find the people who vandalized Eastwood Park.

Monday, officers responded to a report of graffiti on the playground equipment.

Photos of the vandalism captured by Watertown Police.

The department says a reward is being offered for information that leads police to the people responsible.

Watertown police encourage anyone to call the department if they see vandalism taking place.