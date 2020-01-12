Waterloo firefighters rescue 2 young girls from burning home

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERLOO, Iowa – Waterloo firefighters rescued two young girls from a burning home.

Waterloo Fire Battalion Chief Ben Petersen said the 2-year-old and 3-year-old girls were taken to the hospital after the fire along with an adult man who escaped the home and a firefighter who was injured during the fire.

The condition of the home’s occupants wasn’t immediately available Sunday. The firefighter was treated and released. The fire was reported around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

The two girls were rescued from a bedroom inside the home. Petersen said the fire was extinguished quickly, but the home sustained fire and smoke damage.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests