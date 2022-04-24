GREENVILLE (KELO) — Waterfalls on the Reedy River near Greenville, South Carolina were featured on this week’s CBS Sunday Morning Show.

KELOLAND’s chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot video of the Falls on the Reedy River in Greenville, South Carolina for the CBS “Do Nothing for Two Minutes” segment.

This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured on the show. More recently his footage of a flock of Sandhill Cranes, the Badlands, the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary, a tribute to wildlife, and the Greater Prairie Chickens of South Dakota were all featured on the show.