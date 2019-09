MCCOOK COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The water is still over the road on Interstate 90 near mile marker 358 and the Bridgewater/Canova Exit 357 in McCook County.

KELOLAND News Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard took a photo on the water-covered interstate from the westbound lane Tuesday morning. Traffic slows to one center lane in the area.

On Sunday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said water levels are receding very slowly. Authorities remind drivers to slow down.