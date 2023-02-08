SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that we are starting to melt some of the snow on the ground, we take a look at some of the numbers. As of Tuesday, Sioux Falls officially had 15 inches of snow on the ground. This compares to a week ago when we had 18 inches. With more 30s in the forecast, we will see that number keep decreasing. With the melting snow, just how much water is in it?

The pink on this map is the thicker snow cover.

Yankton started the month of February with two feet of snow on the ground, now they’re down to 19 inches. A week ago there was 19 inches of snow on the ground in Winner, now they’re down to 15. The snow left on the ground is wet heavy snow. Most of the snow has two to four inches of water in it. So the thicker the snow pack the more water is sitting above ground.

Will we be able to melt some more snow before the next round of weather? The system for tomorrow looks to bring mostly light snow accumulation, but we are watching the end of next week.