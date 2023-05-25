WALL LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — The holiday weekend is nearly here.

That means some people might be heading to the beach or taking the boat for a spin.

Callie Lensegrav and her friend a quiet day at Wall Lake beach on Thursday.

“We just wanted to get outside and maybe tan or see if the water was warm enough yet, get in the water a little bit,” Lensegrav said.

More people will likely be soaking up the sun on the beach soon.

“Long weekend, you’re going to get some people out enjoying the water,” Minnehaha County emergency manager Jason Gearman said.

If you’ll be taking a dip this weekend, keep safety top of mind.

“If you don’t know how to swim, you need to wear a life jacket. Don’t go in too deep,” Gearman said.

Wall Lake has a life jacket loaner station. People who don’t have one can use one and then return it once they’re done.

Gearman also recommends swimming with a partner and be sure to keep an eye on your children.

The water may also be busy with boaters.

Gearman says use caution and common sense.

“Wear a life jacket. Be aware of your surroundings and other boats around you. Some of these smaller lakes can get really busy with jet skis, personal watercraft, and boats,” Gearman said.

A safe kickoff to summer means a better day at the beach.

“I think it’s just a fun environment, and it’s nice when it’s warm and just hanging out with your friends,” Lensegrav said.