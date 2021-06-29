Water restrictions set as crews repair Mni Wiconi Rural Water System

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Mni Wiconi Water System will begin repairs on the Core Water Pipeline in the Ft. Pierre area starting Tuesday.

The Mni Wiconi Treatment Plant and Coreline is the largest Native American Tribal Water System in the United States, according to a press release. The service area includes a 12,500 square mile area.

Officials say crews will be working on the pipeline through Wednesday. There will be a mandatory water restrictions on all non-essential water usage like lawn watering, washing vehicles, and filling pools.

Water restrictions will affect: West River/Lyman-Jones Rural Water, Lower Brule Rural Water, Rosebud Rural Water, and Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Water Maintenance and Conservation. This includes all or parts of the counties of Stanley, Haakon, Lyman, Jones, Jackson, Mellette, Pennington, Todd, Bennett, and Oglala Lakota, formerly known as Shannon.

If you have any questions on how your water service may be affected, contact your local water provider.