UPDATE: Rapid City rescue crews recover body from water

UPDATED 5:02 p.m. CT

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews in Rapid City have recovered a man’s body from the water at Memorial Park.

We’re told the man was in the water for less than an hour.

Rescue crews responded to the call for help from witnesses Tuesday afternoon.

PUBLISHED 4:42 p.m. CT

Crews in Rapid City have responded to a water rescue at Memorial Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Rapid City Police say witnesses described a person entering the pond and disappearing underwater.

This is a developing story.