RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Fire Department got in some training this week to make sure they’re ready for any rescue operation.

For two days, crews trained for swift water and flood rescue and recovery.

A video posted by the department shows rescuers working in Rapid Creek at the dam, which is a technical rescue due to the dangers of the hydraulics involved.