Water rescue near spillway Monday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews responded to a water rescue call late Monday night near the spillway.

According to a news release, authorities were called for a water rescue at 11:46 p.m. after a report of a person entering the river at the walking bridge over the spillway. Crews began searching the water from shore and by boat.

At 1:20 a.m., a person was found nearly 1 and 1/4 miles downstream from the spillway bridge. The person was removed from the water by a boat and transferred to an ambulance for medical treatment.

There is no word on the person’s condition.