Water main leak near Menno fixed

MENNO, S.D. (KELO) — The water is back on in the Menno area.

The water had to be turned off Tuesday morning as crews repaired a leak on a water main outside of town.

The general manager of B-Y Water District says customers in the Menno area were advised of the water shutoff so they could prepare.

The City of Menno used the water in its tower to get by while the main was being fixed, but that meant homeowners and businesses had to make some adjustments.

Kristi Diede took a break from washing hair in her salon sink Tuesday.

The owner of Cutting Edge Salon in Menno rescheduled chemical appointments Tuesday to cut back on water use.

“We just have to go with haircuts today, and we have water saved in the back that I can use in spray bottles to wet their hair down and just make it work the best we can,” Cutting Edge Salong Owner Kristi Diede said.

Diede is just one of many people who made changes today to keep as much water in the tower as possible.

“Limit your laundry, limit your lawn watering and so on,” Menno Mayor Darrell Mehlhaf said.

Mayor Darrell Mehlhaf is thankful for how the community responded to the call to conserve water.

“Thanks to awareness that was sent out by knocking on every door and putting a little poster on each door and talking to the residents of Menno, water conservation has been unbelievable,” Mehlhaf said.

“That’s what’s great about a small town. We all pitch in and try to make things…help out when we can and make things better for everybody,” Diede said.

Now people can return to business as usual.

Mayor Mehlhaf says the city also prepared its wells as a backup in case of an emergency.