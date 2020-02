SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- House Bill 1175 is an act to define dyslexia for the purposes of special education and related services. The bill passed in the House Education committee and will now move to the House Floor. HB 1175 passed out of committee on Friday with 13 in favor and one opposed.

Representative Nancy Rasmussen presented the bill to the committee. She says one in five students are affected by this disability.