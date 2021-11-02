Water main break affects traffic in Madison

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — A large water main break will effect school traffic Tuesday morning, Madison authorities say.

The Madison Police Department says a large water main break will cause significant issues with school traffic. The break is at the intersection of Northeast 9th Street and Washington Avenue.

Police say northbound Washington Avenue traffic will be diverted east at northeast 8th Street, and commuters will not be able to go south on Washington Avenue from 9th Street.

The intersection of Northeast 9th and Washington will be open, but down to one lane.

Police are asking the public to consider using an alternate route if possible. If you need to use the intersection, expect significant delays and to use caution.