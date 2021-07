SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Swimmers in Sioux Falls have one less option on Wednesday.

Kuehn Pool will be closed today starting at 1 p.m. to repair a water line.

The pool is expected to reopen at its normal times tomorrow, for swimming lessons at 9:45 a.m. and open swim at 1 p.m.

Two of the city’s pools, Frank Olson and McKennan Wading Pool, remain closed due to a lack of lifeguards.