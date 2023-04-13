WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Water levels continue to rise on Lake Kampeska. The National Weather Service projects the lake to rise 38 inches above full by Saturday, April 15 and 50 inches above full by Monday, April 17th.

With ice still on the lake, rising water levels and windy conditions in the forecast, damage to structures and shorelines are possible.

It is imperative that sump pump water be direct to your yard or other safe location and NOT into the sewer system. Excessive sump pump discharges or floodwaters draining into the sewer system could result in the sewer system flooding your home and/or basements.

