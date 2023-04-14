WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Some good news and bad news in Friday’s flooding update in the Watertown area.

City officials say Big Sioux River levels will continue to recede over the next several days.

It’s estimated that the water level on the river has dropped about a foot since Thursday evening.

However, water is expected to keep rising on Lake Kampeska.

This map shows the areas that are at extreme risk of flooding.

As of Friday morning, Lake Kampeska was three feet over full and is currently rising at a rate of 12-15 inches per day.

The lake is expected to project to crest this weekend at 50 inches over full.