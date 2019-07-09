Water issues create challenge for firefighters in Colton

COLTON, S.D. (KELO) – As fire crews worked to battle a fire in the center of Colton Tuesday morning, finding water became a challenge.

Colton Volunteer Fire Department Chief LeRoy Koopman tells KELOLAND News that the water tower in town isn’t equipped to fight as big of a fire as the one at Matr’s Garage.

The Minnehaha County Water Corporation monitors water levels at the water tower to let fire officials know just how much they can use from the fire hydrants.

Meanwhile, tankers from at least six fire departments are transporting water from the city pool and other sources to get water into drop tanks.

Koopman said this is a common technique for rural fire departments.

This is a developing story.