Water expected to slowly recede in Dakota Dunes

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – As water along the Missouri and Big Sioux Rivers begins to recede after hitting their crests Wednesday, officials are warning that it will be a slow process returning to normal.

That’s because increased releases from Gavins Point dam are expected to keep the levels high throughout the weekend.

Since Wednesday, Gavins Point Dam will slowly be increasing releases until they reach 80,000 cubic feet per second over the weekend. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said that they are trying to release water in the flood storage, which is currently more than half full.

Those releases leave the Union County Emergency Management and Dakota Dunes officials on high alert. The Missouri River in Dakota Dunes is around 29.5 feet, just below minor flood stage.

It is the third time this year that flooding has caused problems for Dakota Dunes.

Union County Emergency Manager Andy Minihan told KCAU 9 that residents should stay vigilant as they are still concerned that waters have not receded enough to a level they consider safe.

Due to the consistent flooding in the year, Minihan said that it’s been hard to take extra measures against flooding, since they’ve been focused on building and rebuilding.

He added that as they move forward, they want to be as prepared as possible to help people stay safe.