Watecha Bowl serves 120 Thanksgiving meals at Bishop Dudley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Not everyone has a place to go during the holidays…. but thanks to a local restaurant, people staying at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House were able to gather for a special meal.

Today the Watecha Bowl in Sioux Falls served up a traditional Thanksgiving meal. The restaurant was closed all day yesterday as workers and volunteers prepared the meal.

“When we have this amount of volunteerism it also shows the guests that someone is thinking about them and someone cares so its really nice,” said Bishop Dudley Hospitality House volunteer coordinator Danielle Ferguson.

The owner of Watecha Bowl says he plans to make holiday meals like this a tradition.