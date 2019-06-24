Watching the weather ahead of outdoor concerts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve heard the saying, ‘The show must go on.’

It turns out, that’s not always the case.

The newest concert venue in Sioux Falls had to call off Saturday’s outdoor show because of the threat of severe weather.

The band Rhythm Collective was supposed to take the stage Saturday evening.

Sometimes you have to march to the beat of Mother Nature’s drum.

“Believe me. We are just as disappointed as our audience when it doesn’t work,” Levitt at the Falls Executive Director Nancy Halverson said.

Levitt at the Falls Executive Director Nancy Halverson says the organization stays in contact with the National Weather Service starting in the morning hours before a concert.

“How fast are the winds coming? How fast are the storms coming our way,” Halverson said.

That will let them know if a storm will likely play out during concert time.

“Lightning is the thing that will always stop us. We can handle a little bit of rain, but we really don’t want people out there if there’s a threat of lightning,” Halverson said.

“During the summertime, things can change very quickly. If it was just a rainstorm, it would be fine, but sometimes you get those thunderstorms that have hail and wind and lightning and things can happen very quickly so you want to get ahead of it,” KELOLAND Meteorologist Grant Smith said.

In some cases, arrangements can be made to adjust the timing of the show if weather is a factor.

Whether the performance is being cancelled, or just fine-tuned, the Levitt alerts people through local media and its own social media platforms.

“Always, the safety of visitors comes first,” Halverson said.

The hope is they’ll be able to work in harmony with Mother Nature for the rest of the season.

Halverson says if they can move an act indoors, they’ll try, but it all depends on several factors such as the size of the act, their schedule, and if there is any indoor space available.

You can see a full schedule for this year’s concert series here.