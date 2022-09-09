SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – When Linda Barker from Sioux Falls started her vacation in the countryside of the United Kingdom, she never expected to be watching history play out in front of her.

“You probably hear the bells in the background, they’ve been ringing in all the churches all across England,” Barker said.

The United Kingdom, members of the Commonwealth and people around the globe are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, while also watching a new era begin.

“Just a deep sadness, but a deep respect for the monarchy. And like many of them say, you know, ‘she was a 96-year-old woman, but we just wanted her to go on forever.’ So now they’re getting used to the new monarchy,” Barker said.

King Charles III addressed his nation today for the first time as he takes over his mother’s duties.

“As The Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation,” King Charles III said in his address. “And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life,”

Barker is about two hours away from London where seas of mourners have been gathering outside of Buckingham Palace, however, she still feels the impact of the loss of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

“A lot of the sport activities and like the BBC has cancelled all the shows that are comedy shows in respect to, I guess, a time of mourning. All the horse racing has stopped and the soccer games have stopped. So, you know, it’s a very momentous time and a very interesting time to be here,” Barker said.

The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral, allowing the public to pay their respects. Buckingham Palace has yet to announce the date for her funeral, but it is expected to be in less than two weeks.