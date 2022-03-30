SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls police are warning drivers to watch for jaywalkers. The warning comes after Tuesday night’s deadly crash on East 10th Street and Indiana Avenue, in the central part of the city.

An investigation is underway after a pickup hit two homeless men on east 10th street – killing one man and injuring the other.

“Where they were at was not in a crosswalk area. If they would’ve continued they basically would’ve been in the middle of Indiana Avenue,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said. “So, they stepped off, started walking through the road and the driver was unable to get stopped in time and ended up hitting both of them.”

The driver, a 55-year-old man from Sioux Falls hasn’t been charged. Police say he wasn’t speeding and at this point, it doesn’t appear that he was using drugs or alcohol.

“A situation like this, it probably falls more on the pedestrians. It’s a little difficult, I know there’s a lot of people in that area but, you know, slow down, just really be observant if you’re driving in that area,” Clemens said.

If you are crossing the street, police recommend using crosswalks — but accidents can still happen.

“Pedestrians can be in the right but still be hurt or injured,” Clemens said. “So I think they need to take some precaution when crossing a street and if they see cars coming, whether they’re traveling at a high speed or not, do what you can to make eye contact. And if that car or vehicle is going to stop then obviously you know it’s going to be safe to cross the road. But just because you’re in the right, doesn’t mean you won’t be hurt or killed and that’s something we don’t want to see.”

Clemens says, if possible, people who are walking at night should wear reflectors or light-colored clothing so drivers can spot them.

He says designated crosswalks may be unmarked in residential areas. But if you are crossing sidewalk to sidewalk, that is a crosswalk.

The man who died was 47-years-old. Police say they issued a citation for jaywalking to the other pedestrian who was injured in the crash.