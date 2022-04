SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this week we told you about two instances where authorities say Ravnsborg nearly crashed into their cars.

Tonight, after submitting a public records request, KELOLAND News has obtained video of several traffic stops involving the attorney general.

In addition to running a stop sign, we’ve also obtained video of the attorney general being pulled over for speeding and more.

You can take a closer look in the videos below: