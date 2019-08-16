WATCH: Thunderbirds arrive in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Air Force’s premiere air demonstration team are taking Sioux Falls by storm this weekend.

The Thunderbirds will be one of the highlights at the Sioux Falls Airshow on Saturday and Sunday. And the group filmed their flight into Sioux Falls Thursday afternoon and shared it on social media. The video, which you can watch above, shows the planes flying over Sioux Falls.

The post has been liked more than 4,000 and has been shared more than 500 times.

On Thursday, Thunderbirds 3 Right Wing Captain Michael Brewer told KELOLAND News pilots have more than 750 fighter hours. The Thunderbird performance showcases anything from loops, to diamond maneuvers, and sneak passes.