WATCH: Thief steals from Bechtold Jewelry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local jeweler is asking for the public’s help.

Bechtold Jewelry owners estimated they were out $30,000 worth of jewels after a pair of thieves stole from the store on Wednesday. You can see some of the surveillance video in the player above.

KELOLAND News spoke with the owner of the store who is asking for help identifying the suspects.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said police estimated $8,000 worth of rings were taken. Clemens said the theft happened sometime Wednesday afternoon and police are still investigating.

“A couple of guys that entered the store, one was talking with the clerk and one was checking for open jewelry counters,” Clemens said. “He found one that was open, ended up grabbing a bunch of rings and left.

“This type of thing is so fast and happens so quickly. It’s hard to keep eyes on everybody all the time even if it is one or two people. It doesn’t take much to distract somebody,” he said.

Clemens said police are reviewing surveillance video to develop suspects.

“Surveillance cameras are key pieces of evidence,” Clemens said. “It’s something we really rely upon.”

