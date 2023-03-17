SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 43rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will roll down Phillips Avenue Saturday afternoon.

There are about 60 registrants for the parade.

The Parade starts at 2 p.m. at Phillips Avenue and 13th Street and ends at 5th Street.

Phillips Avenue will be closed for the parade beginning around 1:30 p.m. from 14th Street down to 5th Street. The festivities are expected to finish at 3:30 p.m.

If you don’t feel like braving the weather or the crowd, you’ll be able to watch the parade live on KELOLAND.com in this story.