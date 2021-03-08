WATCH: SnirtFest draws a crowd at Great Bear

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The end of the skiing, snowboarding and tubing season at Great Bear Ski Valley included a sloppy celebration.

With snow melting at the complex, people did their best to create a splash as part of SnirtFest.

KELOLAND News Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard brings you the best of the runs in the attached video.

Sunday also marked the last rides on the 40-year-old chairlift at Great Bear. As of Monday morning, crews were taking it down ahead of the installation of a new chairlift.